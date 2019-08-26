Donald Trump Gives G-7 Meeting on Climate Change a Skip
Trump was scheduled to attend Monday's session on climate, biodiversity and oceans, but his chair was empty during a portion of the meeting reporters were allowed to witness.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Biarritz: US President Donald Trump has missed a discussion on climate with other world leaders at the Group of Seven summit in France.
French President Emmanuel Macron says that while Trump didn't attend, his aides were there.
The president started the morning behind schedule. His meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel was delayed about two hours.
He then met with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he was asked about attending the climate session.
He said it would be his next stop and that he wants clean air and water. Trump is a climate change skeptic who once had claimed it's a hoax that was invented by the Chinese.
