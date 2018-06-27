English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Trump Hails Supreme Court Order on Travel Ban as 'Tremendous Victory' for American People
Donald Trump said he will always defend the sovereignty, safety and security of the American people.
File photo of President Donald Trump. (File: Reuters)
Washington: President Donald Trump on Wednesday celebrated the US Supreme Court's decision to uphold his travel ban on some Muslim-majority countries as a "tremendous victory" for the American people and a great victory for the Constitution.
"We have to be tough, and we have to be safe, and we have to be secure. At a minimum, we have to make sure that we vet people coming into the country; we know who's coming in; we know where they're coming from. We just have to know who's coming here," he said.
"The fact that today's Supreme Court ruling just coming out, a tremendous success, a tremendous victory for the American people and for our Constitution. This is a great victory for our Constitution," Trump said in his remarks after the Supreme Court upheld his September travel ban on eight countries - Chad, Iran, Iraq, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.
"This ruling is also a moment of profound vindication following months of hysterical commentary from the media and Democratic politicians who refuse to do what it takes to secure our border and our country," he said.
The ruling shows that all of the attacks from the media and the Democrat politicians are wrong, and they turned out to be very wrong, Trump said.
And what we're looking for as Republicans I can tell you is strong borders, no crime. What the Democrats are looking at is open borders, which will bring tremendous crime. It'll bring MS-13, and lots of others that we don't want to have in our country. It'll bring tremendous crime, he said.
Trump said he will always defend the sovereignty, safety and security of the American people.
