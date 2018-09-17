English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump Has Maturity of 8-Year-Old Boy With Insecurity of Teenage Girl, Says John Kerry
Kerry's attack came in response to Trump's tweet accusing him of holding 'illegal meetings' with the Iranian government that were 'to the detriment of the American people'.
File photo of former US Secretary of State John Kerry.
Washington: Donald Trump has the maturity of an "eight-year-old boy with the insecurity of a teenage girl", according to former US secretary of state John Kerry, who blasted the American President for accusing him of holding "illegal" meetings with Iranian officials.
Kerry's attack came in response to Trump's tweet accusing him of holding "illegal meetings" with the Iranian government that were "to the detriment of the American people". "He told them to wait out the Trump Administration! Was he registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act? BAD!" Trump tweeted.
Reacting to the accusation on a late-night talk show on Friday to promote his new memoir ‘Every Day is Extra’, Kerry said, "He's the first President who spends more time reading his Twitter likes than his briefing books or the Constitution of the United States.”
“Unfortunately, we have a President, literally, for whom 'the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth' is three different things. And you don't even know what they are," Kerry was quoted as saying by The Washington Post.
“He really is the rare combination… He's got the maturity of an eight-year-old boy with the insecurity of a teenage girl. It's just who he is," he said.
Kerry's remarks received a mixed response online. While some lauded the comparison as "absolutely priceless" and a "mic drop" moment, many expressed disappointment for his "condescending" and "inaccurate" generalisation of young women.
Matt Summers, a spokesman for Kerry, later defended his Iran meetings. "Secretary Kerry stays in touch with his former counterparts around the world just like every previous secretary of state," he said.
Kerry, along with other top US officials, played a key role in negotiating the 2015 agreement between Iran and several world powers that lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear programme.
