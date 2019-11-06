Take the pledge to vote

Public Hearings in Donald Trump's Impeachment Inquiry to Begin Next Week, Says US Official

Two US officials, including William Taylor, the current top US diplomat to Ukraine who has bolstered the accusation that Trump sought to pressure Kiev to launch investigations that could help the president politically, will testify next Wednesday.

AFP

Updated:November 6, 2019, 10:15 PM IST
Public Hearings in Donald Trump's Impeachment Inquiry to Begin Next Week, Says US Official
Washington: The first open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against United States President Donald Trump will occur over two days next week, the Congressman overseeing the process said on Wednesday, as the investigation heads into a much-anticipated public phase.

Two US officials including William Taylor, the current top US diplomat to Ukraine who has bolstered the accusation that Trump sought to pressure Kiev to launch investigations that could help the president politically, will testify next Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement.

The former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who told investigators she was ousted from her post over "false claims" spread by Trump allies, is scheduled to testify on Friday, November 15, Schiff said.

