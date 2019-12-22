Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Donald Trump Invites Boris Johnson to White House in New Year: British Media

Trump's invitation was reportedly made after the British prime minister's election win this month. Britain wants to strike a new trade deal with the United States after it leaves the European Union at the end of January.

Reuters

Updated:December 22, 2019, 11:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Donald Trump Invites Boris Johnson to White House in New Year: British Media
File photo of US President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

US President Donald Trump has invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit him in the White House in the new year, British media reported on Sunday.

Trump's invitation was made after the British prime minister's election win this month, The Sunday Times newspaper reported. Britain wants to strike a new trade deal with the United States after it leaves the European Union at the end of January.

"Some potential dates have been floated in mid-January but nothing has yet been formally agreed. But it is clear that both sides want to make it happen some time in early 2020," the Sunday Times quoted a source close to the White House as saying.

A spokesman for Johnson's Downing Street office said the reports were "speculation". "We will respond to any formal invitation, but anything less than that is speculation," he said.

Johnson is reluctant to make the visit before delivering Brexit on January 31 and would prefer to go after a cabinet reshuffle scheduled in February, when he is expected to appoint cabinet office minister Michael Gove as his new trade negotiator, The Mail on Sunday reported.

That could allow Johnson to take Gove on the US visit ahead of talks of a post-Brexit trade deal, according to the report.

Some Downing Street insiders, however, have concerns about a visit by Johnson due to fears the prime minister could be dragged into Trump's ongoing impeachment proceedings, the Sunday Times reported.

Johnson won approval for his Brexit deal in the British parliament on Friday, the first step towards fulfilling his election pledge to deliver Britain's departure from the European Union by January 31.

As Britain prepares to leave the bloc, Johnson and Trump agreed in a phone call last Monday to pursue an "ambitious" UK-US free trade agreement. After Johnson's election win on December 12, Trump had said Britain and the United States were now free to strike a "massive" new trade deal after Brexit.

"This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the EU," Trump had said in a tweet earlier this month.

The White House declined to comment on the reported invitation to Johnson.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram