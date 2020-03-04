English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Donald Trump Jokes Coronavirus Leaves Him out of Touch — With His Face

File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: AP)

File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: AP)

After the White House coronavirus response coordinator reminded everyone to wash hands and not touch their faces, the US President said he hasn't touched his face in weeks and misses it.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 11:27 PM IST
Share this:

Washington: President Donald Trump on Wednesday complained that anti-coronavirus measures are leaving him out of touch -- with his own face.

Trump spoke at a White House meeting with airline executives and administration officials on sanitary measures taken to try and stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Executives explained their enhanced cleaning operations on passenger planes. Then Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, reminded "the common sense of washing your hands, not touching your face".

To which Trump, a self-acknowledged germophobe, joked: "I haven't touched my face in weeks, in weeks! I miss it!"

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story