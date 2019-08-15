Donald Trump Links Trade Deal with China, Says Xi Ping Can 'Humanely' Solve Hong Kong Problem
Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on $360 billion in two-way trade, but Trump has delayed tariffs on electronic goods from China, giving investors hope for a detente in the trade conflict.
File photo of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. File Photo: AP)
President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to link a trade deal with Beijing to the "humane" resolution of a standoff with Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters while seeming to suggest a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
"Millions of jobs are being lost in China to other non-Tariffed countries. Thousands of companies are leaving. Of course China wants to make a deal. Let them work humanely with Hong Kong first!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on $360 billion in two-way trade, but Trump has delayed tariffs on electronic goods from China, giving investors hope for a detente in the trade conflict.
The US president later returned to the subject of Hong Kong, where protesters have staged 10 weeks of relentless protests to demand greater freedoms, including rallies that paralyzed the semi-autonomous city's airport, one of the world's busiest travel hubs.
"I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it," Trump tweeted.
"Personal meeting?" he added, in what appeared to be an offer to Xi to help resolve the Hong Kong crisis.
The United States has said it is "deeply concerned" over Chinese security force movements on the border with Hong Kong and urged Beijing to honor the territory's autonomy.
Under the terms of Hong Kong's return to China from British colonial rule, the city is meant to have far greater liberties than those allowed on the mainland.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Cleared By CBFC with No Cuts
- Disha Patani Uploads Kickboxing Video, Fans Call it 'Side-effects of Hanging with Tiger Shroff'
- Vijay Gifts Customised Bigil Gold Rings to Crew Members on the Last Day of Shoot
- Mia Khalifa Reveals That She Only Made a Total of Rs 8.5 Lakhs in the Adult Film Industry
- Twitter Marks India's 73rd Independence Day With Ashoka Chakra Emoji