Donald Trump Lists Russia, EU, China as 'Foes' Ahead of Putin Summit

US President Donald Trump on Sunday named Russia, the EU and China as "foes," in an interview aired on the eve of his summit with Vladimir Putin."Well I think we have a lot of foes. I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade," Trump said on CBS's "Face the Nation.""Now, you wouldn't think of the European Union but they're a foe. Russia is a foe in certain respects. China is a foe economically, certainly they are a foe. But that doesn't mean they are bad. It doesn't mean anything. It means that they are competitive," he said in the interview with CBS Evening News's Jeff Glor, which was conducted on Saturday.Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will meet on Monday at Finnish presidential palace in Helsinki that overlooks the Baltic Sea — the same venue where two of their predecessors met in 1990.President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin of Russia have met formally and informally at least three times in the nearly 18 months since Trump has held office. But their summit on Monday in Helsinki, the seaside capital of Finland, promises to outdo their past face-to-face encounters.Trump and Putin will first meet one on one before they are joined by aides for an expanded discussion that extends into lunch. The leaders are expected to take questions from journalists at the conclusion of the summit, which would mark the first time they have done so together.Trump has insisted on the meeting, saying it will be a "good thing" if sitting down with Russia's leader improves relations between the U.S. and Russia. But Trump's efforts to meet have been complicated by a continuing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and skepticism about his outreach to Putin."I don't know him. I met him twice, maybe three times. Two-and-a-half times," Trump said last week in Britain. "If we could develop a relationship which is good for Russia, good for us, good for everybody, that would be great."