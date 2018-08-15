GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Independence Day India | News18.com
»
1-min read

Donald Trump 'Live Figure' Thumps Angela Merkel at Berlin's Madame Tussauds

The new moving "Trump" in the Berlin museum is an actor wearing a silicone mask modelled on the billionaire US president, dancing to the Abba hit "Money, Money, Money".

Reuters

Updated:August 15, 2018, 6:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Donald Trump 'Live Figure' Thumps Angela Merkel at Berlin's Madame Tussauds
A performer with a mask of US President Donald Trump hits a punching ball with a mask of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin, Germany.Reuters.
Loading...
Berlin: Madame Tussauds in Berlin unveiled its latest attraction on Tuesday - a posturing Donald Trump figure striking a picture of German Chancellor Angela Merkel on a punchball.

Unlike the usual wax figures, the new moving "Trump" in the Berlin museum is an actor wearing a silicone mask modelled on the billionaire US president, dancing to the Abba hit "Money, Money, Money".

Relations between the two leaders got off to a frosty start, although Trump said they had had a "great meeting" on the sidelines of a NATO summit last month.

Trump was measured in 1997 for New York's Madame Tussauds when he was real estate developer.

The Berlin museum's spokeswoman Nina Zerbe said it took nine people and more than two months to make the silicon mask, which has real hair.

"Ultimately, people find him funny and want to take pictures with him. They don't feel repelled," she said. "We noticed a year ago when we put up the wax figure that he is not someone who is perceived as negative or whom visitors want to harm."

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...