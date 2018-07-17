English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Trump Looked Like He Was Going to Ask Putin for Autograph: Arnold Schwarzenegger
The actor added that Trump looked like he was going to ask Putin for an "autograph" or a "selfie". He said that Trump "sold out" his community, the justice system, and "worst of all, our country" during the press conference.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail)
Los Angeles: Veteran action star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has attacked President Donald Trump saying he acted like a "fan boy" of Russian President Vladimir Putin in their "embarrassing" press conference.
The "Terminator" star, 70, slammed Trump in an Instagram video after the president held a press conference with Putin on Monday in Helsinki, Finland.
"President Trump, I just saw your press conference with President Putin and it was embarrassing. I mean, you stood there like a little-wet noodle, like a little fanboy," Schwarzenegger said in the video.
The actor added that Trump looked like he was going to ask Putin for an "autograph" or a "selfie". He said that Trump "sold out" his community, the justice system, and "worst of all, our country" during the press conference.
Schwarzenegger was not the only one to criticise the president's performance in Helsinki.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senator Lindsay Graham, Senator John McCain, and more conservative politicians, as well as several Fox News contributors, all reprimanded the president for taking Putin at his word regarding the election interference.
