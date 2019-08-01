Donald Trump Not Behaving Like a Patriot, Says Tulsi Gabbard in Run-up Debate to US Presidential Elections
The first ever Hindu to be elected to the US House of Representatives, Tulsi Gabbard vowed that she would fight for the rights and freedom of all Americans, upholding the principles in the Constitution upon which the country was founded.
Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday (AP)
Washington: Pledging to bring the "unifying spirit of love for the country", Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard Wednesday night alleged that President Donald Trump was not behaving like a patriot.
Appearing on a CNN Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Gabbard the first Hindu to ever run for the presidency of the United States said she knew what patriotism was.
"I love our country. It's why I enlisted after 9/11. I have served as a soldier for over 16 years, deployed twice to the Middle East and serving in the Congress for almost seven years. I know what patriotism is and I've known many great patriots throughout my life," she said.
"And let me tell you this, Donald Trump is not behaving like a patriot. As president, I will bring the spirit of real patriotism to the White House, serving the interests of all Americans, not just the rich and powerful," asserted Gabbard, the four-term Democratic Congresswoman from Hawaii.
The first ever Hindu to be elected to the US House of Representatives, Gabbard vowed that she would fight for the rights and freedom of all Americans, upholding the principles in the Constitution upon which the country was founded.
"Fighting for the justice and equality for all, fighting for every single American, regardless of race or religion as we strive towards that a more perfect union. As president, I will bring this unifying spirit of love for the country and the soldiers' values of service above self to the White House, truly leading a government of, by, and for the people, Gabbard said.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera Goes on Sale Today: Price, Specs and More
- Avengers Endgame Writers Reveal Thor Killed Thanos Only Because He Let Him
- Indian Air Force: A Cut Above Flight Simulator Mobile Game Launched on Android, iOS
- Kangana Ranaut's Latest Car is a Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Worth Rs 61.75 Lakh
- If This is a Real Sony PlayStation 5 For Pre-order, it is More Expensive Than You May Have Imagined