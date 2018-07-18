English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Donald Trump Plans to Repaint Air Force One Red, White and Blue
Air Force One has featured the blue-and-white color scheme since the administration of president John F. Kennedy.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: Air Force One's iconic blue-and-white color scheme may be on the way out as US President Donald Trump has announced plans to repaint the next model of the presidential aircraft.
"Red, white and blue," Trump told CBS News of his plan to have the next version emblazoned with the colors of the American flag.
"Air Force One is going to be incredible," Trump said in the interview with CBS, which took place over the weekend and was aired on Tuesday.
"It's going to be the top of the line, the top in the world," he said. "And it's going to be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate."
US aircraft manufacturer Boeing is to supply the next presidential jetliner, which won't take to the skies for several years.
"Boeing gave us a good deal," Trump told CBS. "And we were able to take that.
"But I said, 'I wonder if we should use the same baby blue colors?' And we're not."
Air Force One has featured the blue-and-white color scheme since the administration of president John F. Kennedy.
