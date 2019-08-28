Donald Trump Praises 'Great' Boris Johnson after UK Parliament Suspension Ahead of Brexit
Trump said the suspension -- which critics call a deliberate attempt to stymie democratic opposition to Brexit -- will make it "very hard" for Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to seek a no-confidence vote against Johnson.
US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. (Reuters Image)
Washington: President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised "great" British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after his controversial move to suspend parliament.
Trump said the suspension -- which critics call a deliberate attempt to stymie democratic opposition to Brexit -- will make it "very hard" for Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to seek a no-confidence vote against Johnson.
"Especially in light of the fact that Boris is exactly what the U.K. has been looking for, & will prove to be 'a great one!' Love U.K.," Trump tweeted.
Johnson announced the usually shorter suspension of parliament would be extended until October 14 -- just two weeks before Britain is set to leave the EU -- enraging anti-Brexit MPs.
MPs will return to London later than in recent years, giving pro-EU lawmakers less time than expected to thwart Johnson's Brexit plans before Britain is due to leave the European Union on October 31.
Trump is Johnson's highest-profile foreign backer and he has encouraged Brexit with promises of a major bilateral trade deal, as well as repeatedly praising the new British premier's personal qualities.
They most recently met at the G7 summit in France this weekend, where Trump said Johnson is the "right man" for concluding the exit from the European Union.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Exclusive: PUBG Mobile 90fps, 120fps Refresh Rate Options Spotted on Beta Update
- Pakistanis Want to Boycott Indian Products, Desi Netizens Ask Them to Stop Using Indus Waters
- What Happens to Your Paytm or Amazon Pay Wallet if You Have Not Completed Full KYC
- Jio Effect: This BSNL Plan Costs Rs 96 And Offers 10GB Daily 4G Data For 28 Days
- India Must Focus on Becoming Major Software Producer, Suggests MeitY Secretary