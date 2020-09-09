Donald Trump Nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for Brokering Israel-UAE Peace Deal

US President Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, The Spectator Index reported on Wednesday. Trump has been nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian parliamentarian member, for his role in brokering the Israel-UAE peace deal.

On August 13, in an agreement that Trump helped broker, Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic deal that would lead to full normalization of diplomatic ties between the two Middle Eastern nations. Earlier today, it was reported that Israel and the United Arab Emirates will sign their historic deal normalizing relations at a White House ceremony on September 15.

“It is for his contribution for peace between Israel and the UAE. It is a unique deal,” Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of parliament for the right-wing Progress Party, told Reuters.

Under the said agreement, Israel has agreed to suspend applying sovereignty to areas of the West Bank that it has been discussing annexing, senior White House officials told Reuters. The deal was the product of lengthy discussions between Israel, the UAE and the United States that accelerated recently, White House officials had said. The agreement was sealed in a phone call between Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed.

“HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” Trump had announced on Twitter.

HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

Scores of people are eligible to nominate candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize, including members of parliaments, university professors and previous laureates. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which decides on the award, refused to comment, news agency Reuters reported. Trump's nomination comes close on the heels of the US presidential elections and a crippling coronavirus crisis that has the US topping the list of worst-affected countries.

Last year Trump said he deserved to be awarded the Peace Prize for his efforts in North Korea and Syria, but he added that he probably would never receive the honour. Notably, Former President Barack Obama, Trump's predecessor, won the prize in 2009.