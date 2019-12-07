English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump Says American Held in Iran Has Been Released
Trump's comments came soon after Tehran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced an apparent prisoner swap involving Wang and Masoud Soleimani, an Iranian scientist in US custody.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: An American held in Iran on allegations of espionage since 2016 has been released and is on his way back home, President Donald Trump announced Saturday.
"After more than three years of being held prisoner in Iran, Xiyue Wang is returning to the United States," Trump said in a statement.
