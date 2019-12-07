Donald Trump Says American Held in Iran Has Been Released

Washington: An American held in Iran on allegations of espionage since 2016 has been released and is on his way back home, President Donald Trump announced Saturday.

"After more than three years of being held prisoner in Iran, Xiyue Wang is returning to the United States," Trump said in a statement.

Trump's comments came soon after Tehran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced an apparent prisoner swap involving Wang and Masoud Soleimani, an Iranian scientist in US custody.

