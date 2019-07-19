Take the pledge to vote

Boris Johnson Will Do a Great Job as British PM, Straighten Out Brexit, Says Donald Trump

Trump also said that the outgoing Prime Minister, Theresa May, had done a very bad job with Brexit.

Reuters

Updated:July 19, 2019, 11:26 PM IST
Boris Johnson Will Do a Great Job as British PM, Straighten Out Brexit, Says Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) as they take part in a session on reforming the United Nations at U.N. Headquarters in New York, US. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: US President Trump said on Friday he was looking forward to working with Boris Johnson, the front-runner to be Britain's next prime minister, and believes Johnson will work out Brexit.

"I spoke to him yesterday. I think he's going to do a great job. I think we're going to have a great relationship," Trump told reporters at a White House event.

Referring to outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, whom he has repeatedly criticised for her handling of Britain's separation from the European Union, Trump said "the previous prime minister has done a very bad job with Brexit."

"It's a disaster, and it shouldn't be that way. I think Boris will straighten it out," the president said.

