English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Donald Trump Says China Doing 'Very Professional Job' Against Coronavirus Epidemic

File photo of US President Donald Trump.

File photo of US President Donald Trump.

Trump said the United States and China were 'working together' on the issue. 'I think that China will do a very good job.'

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: February 7, 2020, 10:47 PM IST
Share this:

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Friday that China is doing a "very professional job" in combating the coronavirus epidemic.

Trump said that he discussed the crisis with President Xi Jinping in a "very good" phone call late Thursday.

"We talked about, mostly about the coronavirus. They're working really hard and I think they're doing a very professional job," he told reporters at the White House.

Trump said the United States and China were "working together" on the issue. "I think that China will do a very good job."

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story