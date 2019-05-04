Donald Trump Says Confident North Korea's Kim Won't 'Break Promise'

US President Donald Trump voiced confidence Saturday that North Korea's Kim Jong Un would not "break his promise," after South Korea said Pyongyang had launched several unidentified projectiles into the sea."Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realises the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it," Trump tweeted."He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen!" added the US president, in response to what could be Pyongyang's first short-range missile launch for more than a year.