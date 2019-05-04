English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump Says Confident North Korea's Kim Won't 'Break Promise'
US President Donald Trump said that he believes that Kim Jong Un fully realises the great economic potential of North Korea.
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sit down before their one-on-one chat during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam February 27, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump voiced confidence Saturday that North Korea's Kim Jong Un would not "break his promise," after South Korea said Pyongyang had launched several unidentified projectiles into the sea.
"Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realises the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it," Trump tweeted.
"He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen!" added the US president, in response to what could be Pyongyang's first short-range missile launch for more than a year.
"Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realises the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it," Trump tweeted.
"He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen!" added the US president, in response to what could be Pyongyang's first short-range missile launch for more than a year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Surprise Package' - Pakistan's 150kph Teen Has World Cup in Sights
- Guardians of the Galaxy's Gamora Applying Green Lipstick is Now a Relatable Meme
- No More Leather for Your SUV Seats, Eco-Friendly Biomaterials Could be Next Big Thing
- Sophie Turner Rocks 'Just Married' Sash As She Steps Out With Husband Joe Jonas in LA, Pics
- Streaming Now: Fans Bring Lucifer Back, Tom Cruise Returns with Mission Impossible Fallout
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results