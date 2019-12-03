Donald Trump Says G7 Summit to be Held at Camp David, Not His Resort
Donald Trump is said to have changed his earlier decision of hosting the G7 summit at his golf resort in Florida after coming under fire.
File photo of President Donald Trump . (Image: AP)
London: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday the G7 summit would be held at his official Camp David residence, having earlier come under fire for choosing his own Florida golf resort.
"We are going to do it at Camp David," Trump told reporters in London ahead of the NATO summit.
Trump had wanted to host next year's June 10 to 12 gathering of the leaders of major economies at the Trump National Doral resort outside Miami, but he backed down in October after he was accused of seeking profit from US diplomacy.
