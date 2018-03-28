English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump Says ‘Good Chance’ Kim Jong Un Will Give Up Nukes
Analysts said Xi likely wanted to see Kim in order to ensure North Korea does not cut a deal with Trump that hurts Chinese interests during their summit, expected to be held in May.
A combination photo shows Kim Jong and Donald Trump. (Image: KCNA handout via Reuters/File Photo & Reuters/Lucas Jackson/File Photo)
Washington: US President Donald Trump, who has agreed to meet with Kim Jong Un, said on Wednesday there is a now a good chance the North Korean leader will give up his country's nuclear weapons.
"For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility," Trump wrote in an early morning tweet. "Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting!," Trump added.
His comments came as Kim completed a secretive and unprecedented visit to Beijing on Wednesday as the two countries seek to repair frayed ties before Pyongyang's landmark summits with Washington and earlier with South Korea. On his first trip abroad since taking power, Kim and his wife were greeted by an honor guard and a banquet hosted by President Xi Jinping, according to state media, which confirmed the three-day visit on Wednesday only after Kim had returned by train to North Korea.
The two men held talks at the Great Hall of the People and Kim pledged he was "committed to denuclearization" on the Korean peninsula, according to China's Xinhua news agency. Kim also expressed willingness to hold the summits with Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, it said.
Analysts said Xi likely wanted to see Kim in order to ensure North Korea does not cut a deal with Trump that hurts Chinese interests during their summit, expected to be held in May.
Also Watch
"For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility," Trump wrote in an early morning tweet. "Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting!," Trump added.
His comments came as Kim completed a secretive and unprecedented visit to Beijing on Wednesday as the two countries seek to repair frayed ties before Pyongyang's landmark summits with Washington and earlier with South Korea. On his first trip abroad since taking power, Kim and his wife were greeted by an honor guard and a banquet hosted by President Xi Jinping, according to state media, which confirmed the three-day visit on Wednesday only after Kim had returned by train to North Korea.
The two men held talks at the Great Hall of the People and Kim pledged he was "committed to denuclearization" on the Korean peninsula, according to China's Xinhua news agency. Kim also expressed willingness to hold the summits with Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, it said.
Analysts said Xi likely wanted to see Kim in order to ensure North Korea does not cut a deal with Trump that hurts Chinese interests during their summit, expected to be held in May.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Swara Bhasker on Padmaavat Open Letter: I Didn't Realise Vagina was a Cuss Word in This Country
- Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan's Selfie Will Take You Back To Humsafar Days
- Sui Dhaga: Anushka Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in this Latest Viral Picture
- Spain Hit Argentina For Six as Isco Grabs Hat-trick
- Facebook Users Sue Over Collection of Call, Text History