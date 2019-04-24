Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Donald Trump Says Govt Sending 'Armed Soldiers' to US-Mexico Border

Trump appeared to be referring to an April 13 incident in which Mexican troops reportedly questioned and pointed their weapons at two US troops conducting surveillance on the border.

AFP

Updated:April 24, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
Donald Trump Says Govt Sending 'Armed Soldiers' to US-Mexico Border
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the US is sending armed soldiers to the southern border after Mexican soldiers recently "pulled guns" on US troops. Trump appeared to be referring to an April 13 incident in which Mexican troops reportedly questioned and pointed their weapons at two US troops conducting surveillance on the border.

"Mexico's Soldiers recently pulled guns on our National Guard Soldiers, probably as a diversionary tactic for drug smugglers on the Border. Better not happen again!" he tweeted.

"We are now sending ARMED SOLDIERS to the Border. Mexico is not doing nearly enough in apprehending & returning!" US defence officials told CNN last week that two US soldiers were in an unmarked vehicle conducting surveillance on the American side of the border when they were approached by five to six Mexican military personnel.

The officials said the Mexican soldiers pointed their weapons at the US troops, removed a soldier's sidearm and returned it to their unmarked vehicle.

Although the area was on the US side of the border north of the Rio Grande in Texas, it was south of the border fence.
