Donald Trump Says He Called off Hassan Rouhani Meeting, Not Iran
Trump was responding to reports that it was the Iranian side that balked at the presidential conversation while at the UN.
File photo of Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: President Donald Trump is confirming that US and Iranian officials discussed a possible meeting or call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at last week's UN General Assembly, but he insists he was the one who called off the plans.
Trump tells reporters Friday that "our sides talked" but says Iran wanted sanctions relief as a condition for the meeting. He says, "I said you must be kidding." Trump added, "Rouhani wanted a meeting at the UN."
Trump was responding to reports that it was the Iranian side that balked at the presidential conversation while at the UN.
In New York last week, Rouhani urged the United States to cease its "policy of maximum pressure" on his nation, saying it was driving the possibility of negotiations even further away.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dipika Kakar Hospitalised, Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Picture
- Shepherd Lip-syncing 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Song Brings Cheer on Internet
- PUBG Mobile: Season 10 to Feature Desert Eagle Pistol, Payload Mode, RP Rewards and More
- GoPro Hero 8 Black And GoPro Max Action Cameras Are All About Versatility
- Blaming Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's 'Zero' Makes No Sense, Says Sania Mirza