Donald Trump Says He Hasn't 'Seen' Former Adviser John Bolton's Bombshell Manuscript

President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White House on the ballistic missile strike that Iran launched against Iraqi air bases housing US troops, on January 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

The book by his former national security adviser reportedly supports an allegation at the heart of the impeachment case against the US president.

  AFP
  January 27, 2020, 10:43 PM IST
Washington: Donald Trump said Monday he has not seen an explosive manuscript by former top aide John Bolton, which reportedly supports an allegation at the heart of the impeachment case against the US president.

"I haven't seen the manuscript," Trump told reporters of the book by his former national security adviser, which was submitted to the White House for security clearance.

According to The New York Times, Bolton -- who Democrats want to hear as a witness in the ongoing impeachment trial -- writes that Trump told him military aid to Ukraine was tied to Kiev investigating his political rival Joe Biden.
