Trump Says he May Declare an Emergency to Build Wall Given Little Headway in Talks

President Donald Trump said on Friday he might declare a national emergency to obtain funding to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico because it did not appear Democrats were moving toward a deal that would provide the money."We're not getting anywhere with them," Trump said during an event at the White House."I think there's a good chance that we'll have to do that," he added, referring to the possibility of an emergency declaration that could allow him to use funds that Congress has approved for other purposes.