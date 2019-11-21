Donald Trump Says He Will Release 'Financial Statement' Before 2020 Election
Trump said on Thursday he will release a statement on his finances before the presidential election, and asserted that it was his call on providing the information.
File photo of US President Donald Trump (Image: Reuters)
Washington: President Donald Trump, facing lawsuits and political demands to release his US tax returns and other financial information, said on Thursday he will release a statement on his finances before the presidential election, and asserted that it was his call on providing the information.
.....President before. What they are doing is not legal. But I’m clean, and when I release my financial statement (my decision) sometime prior to Election, it will only show one thing - that I am much richer than people even thought - And that is a good thing. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21 November 2019
"I’m clean, and when I release my financial statement (my decision) sometime prior to election, it will only show one thing - that I am much richer than people even thought - And that is a good thing," Trump said, providing no details on his claims of wealth.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Gonna Tell My Kids' is the Newest Meme in Town and Desi Twitter Has Given a Hilarious Twist to it
- 27-Year-Old's Initiative of Saving Stray Dogs Lands Him a Job with Ratan Tata
- Indonesia 'Hatches' Plan to Give Out 2000 Chicks to Get Children off Smartphones
- Everyone is Keen to Play in Srinagar: I-League CEO Confident Real Kashmir Games Will be Safe
- Lenovo IdeaPad S540 Review: If You Don’t Like Compromises, You Will Love This