WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Donald Trump Confirms He Will Sign on Wednesday 'Order Prohibiting Immigration' into US

US President Donald Trump (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump (Reuters)

Immigration is a key issue for Trump's conservative base, which he is keen to energise ahead of the November election.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 5:57 PM IST
Share this:

President Donald Trump confirmed he would sign on Wednesday an order partially blocking immigration to the United States, in a move he argues would protect workers from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Immigration is a key issue for Trump's conservative base, which he is keen to energise ahead of the November election.

"I will be signing my Executive Order prohibiting immigration into our Country today," he said in a tweet.

Trump on Tuesday said he would stop the issuing of green cards -- permanent residency permits -- for 60 days, but would exempt temporary workers such as seasonal farm laborers.

"It will help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens," he had said. "It would be wrong and unjust for Americans to be replaced with immigrant labor flown in from abroad."

The US -- with 45,000 deaths and more than 8,25,000 coronavirus infections -- is the world's hardest-hit country, and healthcare infrastructure in major hotspots such as New York has struggled to cope.

About 22 million Americans have lost their jobs since the outbreak forced a global economic shutdown.

The executive order on immigration will likely spark court action to reverse it, and has raised hackles among Trump's Democratic opponents.

Texas lawmaker Joaquin Castro slammed what he called "an attempt to divert attention away from Trump's failure to stop the spread of the coronavirus and save lives".

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) granted lawful permanent residence to around 577,000 individuals in 2019.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,707,412

    +50,903*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,573,143

    +94,509*

  • Cured/Discharged

    688,129

    +36,393*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,602

    +7,213*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres