Donald Trump Says He Would Have Rushed in Unarmed to Stop School Shooting

US President Donald Trump is telling the nation's governors that he would have run into the deadly Florida high school shooting "even if I didn't have a weapon."The US President is again finding fault with officers who didn't stop the Florida gunman who carried out the massacre earlier this month. Trump says the deputies "weren't exactly Medal of Honour winners."He tells 39 of the nation's governors, "I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon."Trump is vowing to turn the nation's "grief into action" following the mass school shooting that killed 17 people. Trump says that while "our nation is heartbroken," the US needs "to have action" on measures related to school safety and gun violence.Eric Trump says there is room for "common sense" gun measures in the wake of a Florida school shooting.Trump spoke on "Fox and Friends" Monday. He called himself a "big Second Amendment person," but suggested support for raising the age limit to buy certain weapons and strengthening background checks.Says Trump: "We can't have our kids shot up in schools." Since a mass shooting at a Florida high school on February 14, Donald Trump has offered a number of ideas. They include raising the minimum age to purchase assault-style weapons and arming teachers, though on Saturday he tweeted that the latter was "up to states."Congress returns to work Monday after a 10-day break under pressure to respond to the outcry over gun violence.