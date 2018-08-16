English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Donald Trump Says His Steel Tariffs Will Save the US Industry: Report
Donald Trump said some people may complain that steel prices may be "a little more expensive" in the short term because of the tariffs, but that ultimately they will drop.
President Trump tours the Granite City Works hot strip steel mill in Granite City, Illinois. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his tariffs on foreign steel are saving the U.S. industry and he predicted that in the future American steelmakers will mostly face domestic competition, the Wall Street Journal reported.
In a 20-minute interview with the newspaper, Trump said some people may complain that steel prices may be "a little more expensive" in the short term because of the tariffs, but that ultimately they will drop.
He told the Journal the 25 percent tariffs on steel will rescue an industry important to U.S. national security.
As a result of the tariffs, competition will be "internal, like it used to be in the old days when we actually had steel, and U.S. Steel was our greatest company," he told the newspaper.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
