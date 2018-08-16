GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Donald Trump Says His Steel Tariffs Will Save the US Industry: Report

Donald Trump said some people may complain that steel prices may be "a little more expensive" in the short term because of the tariffs, but that ultimately they will drop.

Reuters

Updated:August 16, 2018, 7:27 AM IST
President Trump tours the Granite City Works hot strip steel mill in Granite City, Illinois. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his tariffs on foreign steel are saving the U.S. industry and he predicted that in the future American steelmakers will mostly face domestic competition, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In a 20-minute interview with the newspaper, Trump said some people may complain that steel prices may be "a little more expensive" in the short term because of the tariffs, but that ultimately they will drop.

He told the Journal the 25 percent tariffs on steel will rescue an industry important to U.S. national security.

As a result of the tariffs, competition will be "internal, like it used to be in the old days when we actually had steel, and U.S. Steel was our greatest company," he told the newspaper.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
