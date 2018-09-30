English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump Says India Wants Trade Deal With US to Avoid Tariffs
The US President referred to India in the context of his repeated allegation that other countries have been taking advantage of America in the past.
PM Narendra Modi (left) and US President Donald Trump. (File Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: President Donald Trump on Saturday said India wanted to have a trade deal with the US because it did not want him to impose tariffs on their products.
Trump's remarks, for the second time in recent weeks, come days after Assistant US Trade Representative Mark Linscott returned from India where he had a detailed discussion with senior Indian officials on bilateral trade and a possible trade deal between the two countries.
Trump often accuses India of imposing 100 per cent tariffs on American products. "We have a country, take India. Good relationship. They want to make a deal now because they don't want me to do what I'm going to do, what I have to. So, they (Indians) call us. They didn't want to make a deal with anybody else," he said.
Trump referred to India in the context of his repeated allegation that other countries have been taking advantage of America in the past.
Early this month, Trump had said India wanted a trade deal with the US despite the US administration's tough stance on the issue. "Take India. You talk about free trade. So, let's say they (Indians) charge us 60 per cent tariff on a product. And for the same product when they send it in (America), we charge them nothing. So now I want to charge them 25 per cent or 20 or 10 or something," Trump said.
"What do you think? That's not free trade. We don't like it. I said, where are these people coming from? So, think of it. Where are they coming from? You have no idea how difficult it is. Where are they coming?" Trump said on Saturday referring to the conversations he is having with India.
Trump told the crowd that he was using India just as an example. The President said he could give example of other countries which are "brutal" to what they do with the United States.
"I could give you (examples of) others that are brutal, just brutal what they do to us, how they take advantage of the stupidity. We never even had people negotiate, they just do whatever they want," Trump said as he went back to the India example.
"Remember this? A lot of the people that are fighting me in what I'm doing have ownership of companies in these other countries. Remember that please. Remember that, or they're represented by lobbies," Trump said, as he lashed out at those who are opposing his America First trade policies.
Trump said nobody wants to talk about the jobs created and nobody wants to talk about all the money that's flowing in to the coffers of the US, he said. "The people that are against it are usually having companies...you know, you go to these other countries, they have companies there too," he alleged.
Trump's remarks, for the second time in recent weeks, come days after Assistant US Trade Representative Mark Linscott returned from India where he had a detailed discussion with senior Indian officials on bilateral trade and a possible trade deal between the two countries.
Trump often accuses India of imposing 100 per cent tariffs on American products. "We have a country, take India. Good relationship. They want to make a deal now because they don't want me to do what I'm going to do, what I have to. So, they (Indians) call us. They didn't want to make a deal with anybody else," he said.
Trump referred to India in the context of his repeated allegation that other countries have been taking advantage of America in the past.
Early this month, Trump had said India wanted a trade deal with the US despite the US administration's tough stance on the issue. "Take India. You talk about free trade. So, let's say they (Indians) charge us 60 per cent tariff on a product. And for the same product when they send it in (America), we charge them nothing. So now I want to charge them 25 per cent or 20 or 10 or something," Trump said.
"What do you think? That's not free trade. We don't like it. I said, where are these people coming from? So, think of it. Where are they coming from? You have no idea how difficult it is. Where are they coming?" Trump said on Saturday referring to the conversations he is having with India.
Trump told the crowd that he was using India just as an example. The President said he could give example of other countries which are "brutal" to what they do with the United States.
"I could give you (examples of) others that are brutal, just brutal what they do to us, how they take advantage of the stupidity. We never even had people negotiate, they just do whatever they want," Trump said as he went back to the India example.
"Remember this? A lot of the people that are fighting me in what I'm doing have ownership of companies in these other countries. Remember that please. Remember that, or they're represented by lobbies," Trump said, as he lashed out at those who are opposing his America First trade policies.
Trump said nobody wants to talk about the jobs created and nobody wants to talk about all the money that's flowing in to the coffers of the US, he said. "The people that are against it are usually having companies...you know, you go to these other countries, they have companies there too," he alleged.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bengaluru FC Make Fine Start to ISL With 1-0 Win Over Chennaiyin FC
- Wasn't on Set: Horn OK Pleassss Actor on Tanushree Dutta's Allegations
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Nominates Dipika and Jasleen For 'Sultani Akhada'
- Sui Dhaaga Box Office Day 2: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's Film Earns Rs 20.55 Crore
- Facebook Admits Phone Numbers May be Used to Target Ads
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...