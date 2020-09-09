Kamala Harris Becoming First Woman President Would be An 'Insult' to US, Says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris, saying "people don't like her" and that having her as the President would be an "insult to our country".

"People don't like her - nobody likes her. She can never be the first woman president of the US. It will be an insult to our country," Trump told supporters at a rally in North Carolina.

Trump also targeted Democratic rival Joe Biden, saying it is interesting he picked Harris as his running mate in the upcoming elections despite her leaving the Presidential race.

"She left the race (for president) and it`s interesting that they picked her because, in theory, they should win California but I don`t know, we will make them play for that. You always pick someone who is going up in the polls," he said.

Trump has accused Biden of siding with China, the country because of which the US economy was forced to close because of the 'China plague.' "It's very simple to remember - if Biden wins, China wins, it is as simple as that. You have a situation where we build the greatest economy in the history of the world and we were forced to close it because the China plague came in and now we have opened it (the economy)," Trump said.

The US President also claimed that it was clear why China and the "rioters" want Biden to win because "they know his policies will be the downfall of America".

Trump's latest attack came a month after he commented on Harris is 'not competant' and said that his daughter and presiential advisor would be a better vice presidential contender.

"You know, I want to see the first woman president also, but I don't want to see a woman president get into that position the way she'd do it - and she's not competent. She's not competent. They're all saying, 'We want Ivanka.' I don't blame you," Trump was quoted as saying at a rally in New Hampshire in August.

The US Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 3, this year.