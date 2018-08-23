English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Donald Trump Says Market Would 'Crash' if He Were Impeached as US President
Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen said under oath on Wednesday that Trump instructed him to commit a felony by breaking US campaign finance laws.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Thursday that the US economy would collapse if he were impeached.
"I will tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor, because without this thinking, you would see -- you would see numbers that you wouldn't believe in reverse," Trump told the program Fox and Friends.
Trump was responding to a question on his mounting legal woes after his former attorney Michael Cohen said under oath that Trump instructed him to commit a felony by breaking US campaign finance laws.
The US president then launched into a rambling statement on job creation and other economic progress he said had been made during his presidency and insisted Americans would be much worse off if Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 election.
"I don't know how you can impeach somebody who has done a great job," Trump said.
Also Watch
"I will tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor, because without this thinking, you would see -- you would see numbers that you wouldn't believe in reverse," Trump told the program Fox and Friends.
Trump was responding to a question on his mounting legal woes after his former attorney Michael Cohen said under oath that Trump instructed him to commit a felony by breaking US campaign finance laws.
The US president then launched into a rambling statement on job creation and other economic progress he said had been made during his presidency and insisted Americans would be much worse off if Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 election.
"I don't know how you can impeach somebody who has done a great job," Trump said.
Also Watch
-
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Says Don’t Call Taimur, Roohi Brother and Sister; They May Want to be Together in 20 Years
- Modified Tata Xenon Pickup Truck Makes Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Look Puny [Video]
- A Train From Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi, Decked in Mithila Art, is Set to Run Today
- Poco F1 With Snapdragon 845, Liquid Cooling, 6GB RAM Launched; to Take on The OnePlus 6
- Govt Asks WhatsApp to Set up India Entity, Find Solution to Trace Origin of Fake Messages
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...