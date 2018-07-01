GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Donald Trump Says North Korea 'Very Serious' on Nuclear Negotiations

"I think they're very serious about it. I think they want to do it," he said in a prerecorded interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" programme.

AFP

Updated:July 1, 2018, 10:42 PM IST
File photo of US President Donald Trump (right) with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP)
Washington: North Korea is "very serious" about efforts toward denuclearisation, US President Donald Trump said in remarks broadcast on Sunday.

"I think they're very serious about it. I think they want to do it," he said in a prerecorded interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" programme.

"We have a very good chemistry," he said.

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
