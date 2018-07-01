English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Donald Trump Says North Korea 'Very Serious' on Nuclear Negotiations
"I think they're very serious about it. I think they want to do it," he said in a prerecorded interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" programme.
File photo of US President Donald Trump (right) with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP)
Washington: North Korea is "very serious" about efforts toward denuclearisation, US President Donald Trump said in remarks broadcast on Sunday.
"I think they're very serious about it. I think they want to do it," he said in a prerecorded interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" programme.
"We have a very good chemistry," he said.
Also Watch
"I think they're very serious about it. I think they want to do it," he said in a prerecorded interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" programme.
"We have a very good chemistry," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Has Fun Sweating it Out in the Gym With Teammates
- Memon: India Must Place a Premium on Playing XI Slots
- Sarfraz Ahmed Wants Pakistan to Focus on Playing Positive Cricket, Not Rankings
- Inside Shweta Tripathi-Chaitnya Sharma's Quirky and Colorful Monsoon Wedding
- Serena Williams Skips Wimbledon Media Duties for Royal Date With Meghan Markle