Donald Trump Says Not Sure if He Will Cooperate with US Congress in Impeachment Probe

The Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives is probing whether Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his 2020 presidential election rival Joe Biden.

AFP

Updated:October 4, 2019, 8:55 PM IST
Donald Trump Says Not Sure if He Will Cooperate with US Congress in Impeachment Probe
File photo of Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)

Washington: A defiant President Donald Trump refused to confirm on Friday that he will cooperate with an impeachment investigation in Congress.

"I don't know, that's up to the lawyers," he said at the White House.

The Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives is probing whether Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his 2020 presidential election rival Joe Biden.

According to US media reports, the White House is set to tell Congress that it will not cooperate with demands from lawmakers for evidence and testimony.

