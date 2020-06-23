Donald Trump Says People Who Destroy US Monuments Should be Jailed
A statue of Theodore Roosevelt outside the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan is seen after it was announced that the statue will be removed amid anti-racism protests across the United States in New York City. (Reuters)
Trump's warning comes as a growing swath of such statues, many paying homage to the rebel Confederacy from the nation's Civil War-era, have been targeted amid weeks of protests.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his warning that those who destroy US monuments on federal property would be arrested and face jail time, hours after protesters tried to topple a statue of former president Andrew Jackson near the White House.
Trump's warning on Twitter comes as a growing swath of such statues, many paying homage to the rebel Confederacy from the nation's Civil War-era, have been targeted amid weeks of protests over racism and policing.