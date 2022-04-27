Former US President Donald Trump praised the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla as “smart" and “funny" and said he liked her husband, Prince Charles, too during an interview with journalist Piers Morgan on Rupert Murdoch’s newly launched television channel, TalkTV.

In a clip of the interview released by Morgan, Trump talks about his state visit to the UK in 2019 and said he enjoyed speaking to Camilla during the state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

“She (Camilla) was on my right, the Queen was on my left, and I said ‘Queen, I will have to talk to Camilla for a little while too’. We couldn’t break apart,” he said.

He then went on to describe his conversation with Camilla. “She was funny, she was smart, quick", he said. On a question on whether the couple would be a good King and Queen, Trump said, “he hopes so" as it will be “tricky because they are truly replacing a legend when you talk about this woman (the Queen)."

Queen Elizabeth has said that she wishes Camilla to be known as “Queen Consort", instead of “Princess Consort", when Charles becomes the king.

Meanwhile, Trump who had previously attacked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle described Prince as “whipped" and said the couple would eventually split up. “I am not a fan of Meghan and I wasn’t right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose." He further said Harry has been “so disrespectful to the country and I think he is an embarrassment."

He also spoke about how his first meeting with the Queen in 2018. “It was supposed to be just a quick meeting. And it was beautiful. The pomp and ceremony, nobody does it like the English. I don’t know what it is. But nobody does it. But I met her, and it turned out to be more than an hour, substantially, because she liked me, and I liked her and she let it be known. She liked me and I let it be known."

