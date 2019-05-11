English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'SleepyCreepy Over Crazy Bernie': Donald Trump Describes His 2020 Presidential Race Rivals
File photo of US president Donald Trump. (Image: REUTERS)
Washington: US President Donald Trump branded his chief Democratic rival "SleepyCreepy" Joe Biden on Friday, framing the 2020 nominations race as a battle between the former vice president and "Crazy Bernie" Sanders.
"Looks to me like it's going to be SleepyCreepy Joe over Crazy Bernie," Trump tweeted.
"Everyone else is fading fast!" he added, referring to the crowded field of 21 candidates, including seven US senators, four current and former congressmen and two governors.
Biden and Sanders are ruling the race, although it is still nine months before the first votes are cast in the state-by-state nominations process.
Biden is grappling with his reputation as an especially tactile politician.
He has been criticised recently for invading personal space or otherwise making women feel uncomfortable over the years, but he insisted he never intentionally engaged in inappropriate behaviour.
Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct at least 20 women since the 1980s and denies any wrongdoing, said two weeks ago he would refrain from directly attacking Biden by using the handle "that rhymes with" sleepy.
"I've known him for a while and he's a pretty sleepy guy," Trump told Fox News, adding that Biden is "not going to be able to deal with President Xi" Jinping of China, who he described as smart and energetic.
