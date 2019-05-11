Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'SleepyCreepy Over Crazy Bernie': Donald Trump Describes His 2020 Presidential Race Rivals

Donald Trump took to his favourite public platform, Twitter, to announce the stinging new epithet for Biden, who enjoys a strong lead in Democratic polls, and reprise his favorite sobriquet for Sanders, the liberal US senator who for months has been number two in the running.

AFP

Updated:May 11, 2019, 12:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'SleepyCreepy Over Crazy Bernie': Donald Trump Describes His 2020 Presidential Race Rivals
File photo of US president Donald Trump. (Image: REUTERS)
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump branded his chief Democratic rival "SleepyCreepy" Joe Biden on Friday, framing the 2020 nominations race as a battle between the former vice president and "Crazy Bernie" Sanders.



The Republican president took to his favourite public platform, Twitter, to announce the stinging new epithet for Biden, who enjoys a strong lead in Democratic polls, and reprise his favorite sobriquet for Sanders, the liberal US senator who for months has been number two in the running.

"Looks to me like it's going to be SleepyCreepy Joe over Crazy Bernie," Trump tweeted.

"Everyone else is fading fast!" he added, referring to the crowded field of 21 candidates, including seven US senators, four current and former congressmen and two governors.

Biden and Sanders are ruling the race, although it is still nine months before the first votes are cast in the state-by-state nominations process.

Biden is grappling with his reputation as an especially tactile politician.

He has been criticised recently for invading personal space or otherwise making women feel uncomfortable over the years, but he insisted he never intentionally engaged in inappropriate behaviour.

Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct at least 20 women since the 1980s and denies any wrongdoing, said two weeks ago he would refrain from directly attacking Biden by using the handle "that rhymes with" sleepy.

"I've known him for a while and he's a pretty sleepy guy," Trump told Fox News, adding that Biden is "not going to be able to deal with President Xi" Jinping of China, who he described as smart and energetic.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram