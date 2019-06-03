English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump Says Top White House Economist Kevin Hassett Leaving
Trump says he will name what he calls a "very talented replacement" as soon as he returns to the US from his trip to Europe.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2019. (REUTERS)
Washington: President Donald Trump says the White House's top economist is leaving soon.
In a tweet Sunday night, Trump says the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin Hassett, will be departing "shortly" and praises him as having "done such a great job for me and the Administration."
Trump says he will name what he calls a "very talented replacement" as soon as he returns to the US from his trip to Europe.
The president adds: "I want to thank Kevin for all he has done - he is a true friend!" Hassett began serving in the Senate-confirmed post in September 2017.
