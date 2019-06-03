Take the pledge to vote

Donald Trump Says Top White House Economist Kevin Hassett Leaving

Trump says he will name what he calls a "very talented replacement" as soon as he returns to the US from his trip to Europe.

Associated Press

June 3, 2019
Washington: President Donald Trump says the White House's top economist is leaving soon.

In a tweet Sunday night, Trump says the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin Hassett, will be departing "shortly" and praises him as having "done such a great job for me and the Administration."

Trump says he will name what he calls a "very talented replacement" as soon as he returns to the US from his trip to Europe.

The president adds: "I want to thank Kevin for all he has done - he is a true friend!" Hassett began serving in the Senate-confirmed post in September 2017.
