English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump Says Trade Deal with China Remains 'Possible'
Donald Trump's statement comes hours before the world's top two economies were set to resume trade negotiations that seemed on the verge of collapse.
File photo of US President Donald Trump (Image: AP)
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump said Thursday he had received a "beautiful letter" from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and there is still a chance to salvage trade negotiations to resolve a year-long dispute.
"It's possible to do it," Trump told reporters at the White House, hours before the world's top two economies were set to resume trade negotiations that seemed on the verge of collapse.
"I did get last night a very beautiful letter from President Xi. Let's work together and see if we can get something done," he said, adding that he and Xi likely would speak by telephone later.
"It's possible to do it," Trump told reporters at the White House, hours before the world's top two economies were set to resume trade negotiations that seemed on the verge of collapse.
"I did get last night a very beautiful letter from President Xi. Let's work together and see if we can get something done," he said, adding that he and Xi likely would speak by telephone later.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Slept Better After Watching Smith Bat in Practice Match: Langer
- IPL 2019 | Resurgent Delhi Look to Overpower Chennai Pedigree in All or Nothing Clash
- Facebook Co-founder Says The Social Network Must be Broken to Protect Users
- Priyanka Chopra's Viral Met Gala Outfit Wasn’t Built in a Day
- IPL 2019 | Prithvi Shaw Hilariously Mimics Dhawan's Signature Celebration
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results