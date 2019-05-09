Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Donald Trump Says Trade Deal with China Remains 'Possible'

Donald Trump's statement comes hours before the world's top two economies were set to resume trade negotiations that seemed on the verge of collapse.

AFP

Updated:May 9, 2019, 11:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Donald Trump Says Trade Deal with China Remains 'Possible'
File photo of US President Donald Trump (Image: AP)
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump said Thursday he had received a "beautiful letter" from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and there is still a chance to salvage trade negotiations to resolve a year-long dispute.

"It's possible to do it," Trump told reporters at the White House, hours before the world's top two economies were set to resume trade negotiations that seemed on the verge of collapse.

"I did get last night a very beautiful letter from President Xi. Let's work together and see if we can get something done," he said, adding that he and Xi likely would speak by telephone later.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram