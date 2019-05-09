Donald Trump Says Trade Deal with China Remains 'Possible'

: US President Donald Trump said Thursday he had received a "beautiful letter" from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and there is still a chance to salvage trade negotiations to resolve a year-long dispute."It's possible to do it," Trump told reporters at the White House, hours before the world's top two economies were set to resume trade negotiations that seemed on the verge of collapse."I did get last night a very beautiful letter from President Xi. Let's work together and see if we can get something done," he said, adding that he and Xi likely would speak by telephone later.