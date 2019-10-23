Donald Trump Says Turkey Sanctions 'Will be Lifted' After Successful Ceasefire Along Syrian Border
However, he also said that a "small number" of US troops will remain at Syria's oil fields despite a broader American withdrawal from the country.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Washington: President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the United States would be lifting sanctions on Turkey, hailing the success of a ceasefire along its border with Syria.
"Earlier this morning, the government of Turkey informed my administration that they would be stopping combat and their offensive in Syria and making the ceasefire permanent," he said in a televised address from the White House.
"I have, therefore, instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to lift all sanctions imposed October 14th in response to Turkey's original offensive moves against the Kurds in Syria's northeast border region," he added.
However, he also said that a "small number" of US troops will remain at Syria's oil fields despite a broader American withdrawal from the country.
"We have secured the oil and, therefore, a small number of US troops will remain in the area where they have the oil," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Steps Out With Price Tag Attached to Outfit
- Police Drama or Unsafe Abortion? The Complicated Choice For Pregnant, Indian Teenagers
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Lands Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- Soni Razdan and Mukesh Bhatt React to Fake Wedding Card of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor
- BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Wore His Team Blazer From 19 Years Ago, Fans Go Gaga Over 'Dada Swag'