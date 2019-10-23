Donald Trump Says Turkey Sanctions 'Will be Lifted' After Successful Ceasefire Along Syrian Border

Washington: President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the United States would be lifting sanctions on Turkey, hailing the success of a ceasefire along its border with Syria.

"Earlier this morning, the government of Turkey informed my administration that they would be stopping combat and their offensive in Syria and making the ceasefire permanent," he said in a televised address from the White House.

"I have, therefore, instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to lift all sanctions imposed October 14th in response to Turkey's original offensive moves against the Kurds in Syria's northeast border region," he added.

However, he also said that a "small number" of US troops will remain at Syria's oil fields despite a broader American withdrawal from the country.

"We have secured the oil and, therefore, a small number of US troops will remain in the area where they have the oil," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.