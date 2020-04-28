WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Donald Trump Says US Considering Coronavirus Checks on International Flights

US President Donald Trump (AP)

US President Donald Trump (AP)

The Republican president said he was discussing the issue with governors, particularly DeSantis, whose state is a major destination for Latin American flights.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 11:06 PM IST
Share this:

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is considering ordering coronavirus tests for people arriving in the United States on international flights, and highlighted Brazil.

"We're probably going to be doing that. Brazil has pretty much had an outbreak, as you know," he said at a White House meeting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

"We'll make that decision pretty soon."

When asked whether he would require tests for the novel coronavirus or simple temperature checks, Trump replied "both."

The Republican president said he was discussing the issue with governors, particularly DeSantis, whose state is a major destination for Latin American flights.

"We're talking with others also that have a lot of business coming in from South America, Latin America, and we'll make a determination," he said.

The Trump administration has previously imposed travel bans on Europe and China as a measure to stop the rapidly spreading virus, which has already killed more than 50,000 Americans, while leading to the shutting down of much of the world's biggest economy.

Trump said the new precautionary measures would involve testing for coronavirus "on the plane, getting on the plane," and that the government was in discussion with the airlines.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,010

    +878*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,974

    +1,594*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,027

    +665*  

  • Total DEATHS

    937

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres