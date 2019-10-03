Donald Trump Says 'We'll be Talking' to North Korea Despite Missile Test

Washington: President Donald Trump said Thursday the United States remained committed to resuming nuclear talks with North Korea despite Pyongyang's latest weapons test.

"They want to talk and we'll be talking to them," Trump told reporters at the White House.

North Korea said Thursday it had successfully test-fired a "new-type" of a submarine-launched ballistic missile, just days before the planned resumption in Sweden of stalled talks with Washington.

