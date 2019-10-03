English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump Says 'We'll be Talking' to North Korea Despite Missile Test
'They want to talk and we'll be talking to them,' Us President told reporters at the White House.
File photo of Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: President Donald Trump said Thursday the United States remained committed to resuming nuclear talks with North Korea despite Pyongyang's latest weapons test.
"They want to talk and we'll be talking to them," Trump told reporters at the White House.
North Korea said Thursday it had successfully test-fired a "new-type" of a submarine-launched ballistic missile, just days before the planned resumption in Sweden of stalled talks with Washington.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rangoli Chandel Shares Her Horrifying Acid Attack Story, Says Underwent 54 Surgeries
- Microsoft is Now an Android Phone Maker, And Thus it Has a Future in Smartphones
- Will Google Have to Pay £750 to Each Apple iPhone User For Unlawful Tracking?
- India Is On Its Way For An Electric Future - Ayush Lohia
- BSF Dog Squad Takes Part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' to Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti