1-MIN READ

Donald Trump Signs Fourth Coronavirus Relief Bill Into Law, Pushes Back Against USPS Aid

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question with Vice President Mike Pence during the daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question with Vice President Mike Pence during the daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump, speaking at a White House event to sign the measure, also pushed back against any assistance for the U.S. Postal Service unless it raised prices for its package shipping service, which is used by Amazon.com Inc and other companies.

  • Reuters Washington
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 10:36 PM IST
US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a nearly $500 billon coronavirus relief bill into law to expand loans for small businesses reeling from the outbreak, as his Treasury secretary promised surveillance to stop bigger companies from accessing the funds.

Trump, speaking at a White House event to sign the measure, also pushed back against any assistance for the U.S. Postal Service unless it raised prices for its package shipping service, which is used by Amazon.com Inc and other companies.

