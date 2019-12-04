Donald Trump Slams Congressional Impeachment Report as a 'Joke'
"What they are doing is a very bad thing for our country," Trump said when asked about the report from the House Intelligence Committee during a meeting in Britain.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Watford: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed a Democratic report presenting the case for his impeachment as a "joke" and lambasted his opponents for proceeding with hearings during his trip to a NATO summit.
"What they are doing is a very bad thing for our country," Trump said when asked about the report from the House Intelligence Committee during a meeting in Britain with Italy's prime minister.
"It's a joke." He called it a "disgrace" that the House Judiciary Committee was holding a hearing Wednesday to consider drawing up articles of impeachment "when we are in London."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Pics Anushka Sharma and Vijay Deverakonda as Most Glamorous Actors of 2019
- Arjun Kapoor Shares BTS Video of Going Bald for Panipat, Girlfriend Malaika Arora Sends Heart Icon
- Jason Derulo Slams Instagram for Removing Steamy Photo
- Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar Poster Reminds Fan of Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu Returns
- Vodafone And Airtel Now Charging For Calls Made to Jio Numbers: What Changed?