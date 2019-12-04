Donald Trump Slams Congressional Impeachment Report as a 'Joke'

Watford: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed a Democratic report presenting the case for his impeachment as a "joke" and lambasted his opponents for proceeding with hearings during his trip to a NATO summit.

"What they are doing is a very bad thing for our country," Trump said when asked about the report from the House Intelligence Committee during a meeting in Britain with Italy's prime minister.

"It's a joke." He called it a "disgrace" that the House Judiciary Committee was holding a hearing Wednesday to consider drawing up articles of impeachment "when we are in London."

