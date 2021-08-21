Donald Trump Suggests Bombing US Military Base in Afghanistan in His Version of Troop Pullout

Amidst criticism over the hasty pullout of US troops that led to the Taliban take control of Afghanistan, former president Donald Trump slammed his successor, Joe Biden, by suggesting to bomb the US military bases.

According to a statement shared by an NYT journalist on Twitter, Trump suggested first evacuating all American citizens, equipment and then bombing the base into smithereens. “First you bring out all of the American citizens. Then you bring out ALL equipment. Then you bomb the bases into smithereens—AND THEN YOU BRING OUT THE MILITARY," he said.

Starting to get the sense he didn’t absorb a ton about the realities of the presidency while doing the job pic.twitter.com/BXPE9cLSIM— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 19, 2021

Attacking “woke Generals" and advising reverse of orders, the former commander-in-chief said his method would have resulted in no chaos or death. “You don’t do it in reverse order like Biden and our woke Generals did. No chaos, no death—they wouldn’t even know we left!" he added.

Trump had earlier accused Biden of failing on Afghan policy. “The Taliban no longer has fear or respect for America, or America’s power. What a disgrace it will be when the Taliban raises their flag over America’s Embassy in Kabul. This is a complete failure through weakness, incompetence, and total strategic incoherence," Trump had said in a statement prior to the takeover on Sunday.

“He ran out of Afghanistan instead of following the plan our Administration left for him a plan that protected our people and our property, and ensured the Taliban would never dream of taking our Embassy or providing a base for new attacks against America. The withdrawal would be guided by facts on the ground," Trump said. “After I took out ISIS, I established a credible deterrent. That deterrent is now gone," he said.

However, Biden has assailed the Afghan military for failing to fight, denounced the now-ousted Afghan government and declared that he inherited a bad withdrawal agreement from the Trump administration.

“The idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens," Biden told ABC News on Wednesday. “There is no good time to leave Afghanistan. Fifteen years ago would’ve been a problem, 15 years from now. The basic choice is am I going to send your sons and your daughters to war in Afghanistan in perpetuity?"

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here