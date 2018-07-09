English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Donald Trump Suggests China Might be Interfering in North Korea Talks
Donald Trump has both praised China for its role in bringing North Korea to the negotiating table and criticized it for loose enforcement of sanctions, particularly on the border between the two countries.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that Beijing might be seeking to derail efforts aimed at denuclearizing North Korea, but added that he was confident that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would uphold a pact the two agreed on last month.
The first high-level talks since the June Trump Kim-summit last weekend sowed fresh doubts over North Korea's willingness to give up its nuclear arsenal. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reported progress and said a hard road lies ahead, but the North accused him of "gangster-like" diplomacy after he left Pyongyang.
In his first remarks about the challenging weekend talks, Trump suggested that China, North Korea's chief ally, might be interfering in reaction to the Trump administration's stance on U.S.-China trade.
"I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake. We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea," Trump wrote on Twitter. "China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!"
The Trump administration worked for months to win support from China for its "maximum pressure" campaign of sanctions to isolate North Korea, which does most of its international trade with the Chinese.
Trump has both praised China for its role in bringing North Korea to the negotiating table and criticized it for loose enforcement of sanctions, particularly on the border between the two countries.
While trying to keep the Chinese on board for North Korea negotiations, Trump took a tough stance on trade with China, slapping tariffs last week on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods and sparking retaliation in kind from Beijing.
Trump's suggestion that China was behind North Korea's tougher stance on denuclearization talks echoes a comment by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday.
"I see China's hands all over this," said Graham after Pyongyang's dismissive remarks about Pompeo, adding that he thought the Chinese were "pulling back" North Korea because of the U.S.-China trade dispute.
Following the June 12 meeting with Trump in Singapore, Kim made a broad agreement to "work toward denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula.
But no details were announced on how or when the reclusive state would dismantle its nuclear program, and Pompeo said he would aim to "fill in" details on the Singapore agreement.
Also Watch
The first high-level talks since the June Trump Kim-summit last weekend sowed fresh doubts over North Korea's willingness to give up its nuclear arsenal. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reported progress and said a hard road lies ahead, but the North accused him of "gangster-like" diplomacy after he left Pyongyang.
In his first remarks about the challenging weekend talks, Trump suggested that China, North Korea's chief ally, might be interfering in reaction to the Trump administration's stance on U.S.-China trade.
"I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake. We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea," Trump wrote on Twitter. "China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!"
The Trump administration worked for months to win support from China for its "maximum pressure" campaign of sanctions to isolate North Korea, which does most of its international trade with the Chinese.
Trump has both praised China for its role in bringing North Korea to the negotiating table and criticized it for loose enforcement of sanctions, particularly on the border between the two countries.
While trying to keep the Chinese on board for North Korea negotiations, Trump took a tough stance on trade with China, slapping tariffs last week on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods and sparking retaliation in kind from Beijing.
Trump's suggestion that China was behind North Korea's tougher stance on denuclearization talks echoes a comment by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday.
"I see China's hands all over this," said Graham after Pyongyang's dismissive remarks about Pompeo, adding that he thought the Chinese were "pulling back" North Korea because of the U.S.-China trade dispute.
Following the June 12 meeting with Trump in Singapore, Kim made a broad agreement to "work toward denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula.
But no details were announced on how or when the reclusive state would dismantle its nuclear program, and Pompeo said he would aim to "fill in" details on the Singapore agreement.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Monday 09 July , 2018 SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Take A Tour of Our Moon in This 4K Video by NASA LRO Spacecraft
- Priyanka Chopra's Next Film to be Based on Motivational Speaker Aisha Chaudhary? Deets Inside
- MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Celebrates India's Victory Over England With a Dance
- This Selfie of Shah Rukh And Gauri Khan is Breaking the Internet
- Real Kamlesh Kapasi aka Paresh Ghelani Shares Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt After Watching Sanju