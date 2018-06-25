GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Donald Trump Tells Jimmy Fallon to Stop ‘Whimpering’ and ‘Be a Man' Over 2015 Hair-Mussing Episode

Fallon recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he "made a mistake" on the September 15, 2016, episode and would do it differently.

Associated Press

Updated:June 25, 2018, 10:17 AM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump has told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 campaign appearance on Fallon's late-night talk show.

Fallon recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he "made a mistake" on the September 15, 2016, episode and would do it differently.

The comments didn't appear to sit well with Trump.

The president tweeted Sunday: ".@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous "hair show" with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have "humanized" me-he is taking heat. He called & said "monster ratings." Be a man Jimmy!"

Fallon responded on Twitter with a nod to the plight of young immigrants caught up in administration policies.

"In honor of the President's tweet I'll be making a donation to RAICES in his name," Fallon said, referring to a nonprofit organization that provides free and low-cost legal services to immigrant children, families and refugees in Texas.



