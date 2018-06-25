English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Donald Trump Tells Jimmy Fallon to Stop ‘Whimpering’ and ‘Be a Man' Over 2015 Hair-Mussing Episode
Fallon recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he "made a mistake" on the September 15, 2016, episode and would do it differently.
Photo; Associated Press
Washington: US President Donald Trump has told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 campaign appearance on Fallon's late-night talk show.
Fallon recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he "made a mistake" on the September 15, 2016, episode and would do it differently.
The comments didn't appear to sit well with Trump.
The president tweeted Sunday: ".@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous "hair show" with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have "humanized" me-he is taking heat. He called & said "monster ratings." Be a man Jimmy!"
Fallon responded on Twitter with a nod to the plight of young immigrants caught up in administration policies.
"In honor of the President's tweet I'll be making a donation to RAICES in his name," Fallon said, referring to a nonprofit organization that provides free and low-cost legal services to immigrant children, families and refugees in Texas.
Also Watch
Fallon recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he "made a mistake" on the September 15, 2016, episode and would do it differently.
The comments didn't appear to sit well with Trump.
The president tweeted Sunday: ".@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous "hair show" with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have "humanized" me-he is taking heat. He called & said "monster ratings." Be a man Jimmy!"
Fallon responded on Twitter with a nod to the plight of young immigrants caught up in administration policies.
"In honor of the President's tweet I'll be making a donation to RAICES in his name," Fallon said, referring to a nonprofit organization that provides free and low-cost legal services to immigrant children, families and refugees in Texas.
Also Watch
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jos Buttler Century Sees England to Thrilling Series Sweep of Australia
- Roger Federer Loses Number 1 Spot as Borna Coric Stuns Him in Halle Final
- Govinda's Wife Slams Krushna, Kashmera for Talking Rubbish About Them Behind Their Back, Comedian Hits Back
- Ali Zafar Files Rs 1 Billion Defamation Suit Against Meesha Shafi for Sexual Harassment Charge
- The Tippling Point | When Concern for Wine Helped Save Mankind