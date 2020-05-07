WORLD

1-MIN READ

Donald Trump Tests Negative for Coronavirus after White House Military Aide Reports Infection

US President Donald Trump talks with a Reuters reporter as they walk down the West Wing colonnade in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)

US Vice-President Mike Pence has also tested negative.

  • Agencies WASHINGTON
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for coronavirus after finding out a member of the United States military who worked on the White House campus had become infected, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

The military official was identified by CNN as personal valet to Trump.

"We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for coronavirus," Trump deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said. "The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."

Trump, his immediate entourage and guests to the White House are regularly given tests that provide results within about 15 minutes.

However, there are potential gaps in the screening, including journalists who may come within a short distance of the president but are not tested.

Trump has steadfastly refused to wear a mask in public, as do his top officials, although the practice is encouraged by his own government guidelines.

Loading