English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump Threatens to 'Take Away Credentials' of Media Organisations over Negative Stories
During the election campaign, Donald Trump had denied credentials to some of the top media outlets including The Washington Post and Politico. They were later given access.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Washington: Expressing his anguish over the continued "negative" coverage of his administration, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to revoke media credentials of news channels.
"The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91 per cent of the Network News about me is negative (Fake)," Trump rued in a tweet.
"Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?" Trump continued.
During the election campaign, Trump had denied credentials to some of the top media outlets including The Washington Post and Politico. They were later given access.
Trump routinely describes news outlets critical of him as "dishonest" and "fake". However, his White House has never denied credentials to news outlets. In fact, more news outlets have been given White House media credentials after he came to power.
Also Watch
"The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91 per cent of the Network News about me is negative (Fake)," Trump rued in a tweet.
"Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?" Trump continued.
During the election campaign, Trump had denied credentials to some of the top media outlets including The Washington Post and Politico. They were later given access.
Trump routinely describes news outlets critical of him as "dishonest" and "fake". However, his White House has never denied credentials to news outlets. In fact, more news outlets have been given White House media credentials after he came to power.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dwayne Johnson Charges Approx Rs 7 Crore to Promote His Own Films On His Social Media Accounts
- Only Kohli & Bhuvi Seem Certainties Across All Formats in Team India
- Sonam-Anand Wedding Reception: Alia, Ranbir, Janhvi, Khushi, Kareena Among the Best Dressed
- Who is Grimes? Meet The Canadian Pop Star, Gamer Who is Dating Elon Musk
- Apple Watch 3 Long Term Review: Six Months of Wrist Tan, Fitness, Music and More