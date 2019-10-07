Donald Trump Threatens to 'Totally Destroy and Obliterate' Turkey's Economy for Any Action in Syria
Trump's statement came following his decision to withdraw American forces from northeastern Syria.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington/Istanbul: US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to "totally destroy and obliterate" Turkey's economy if it took any action he considered "off-limits" following his decision to withdraw American forces from northeastern Syria.
The withdrawal, announced by the White House late on Sunday, was swiftly condemned by a bipartisan group of lawmakers over concerns that it could open the way for a Turkish strike on Kurdish-led forces long allied with Washington.
"As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I've done before!)" Trump tweeted.
The United States began pulling troops back from the northeast Syrian border on Monday.
The major policy shift was denounced as a "stab in the back" by Kurdish-led forces who have been Washington's most capable partners in fighting Islamic State in Syria.
The Kurdish forces, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), accused Washington of reneging on an ally, warning it would have a "great negative" impact on the war against the militants.
The White House statement on Sunday appeared to hand Turkey responsibility for Islamic State captives who are held in SDF facilities south of Turkey's initially proposed safe zone.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Sign Petition to Nominate Robert Downey Jr in Oscar 2020 for Avengers Endgame
- In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Kajol Celebrate Durga Ashtami
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son
- Sanskari Much? Bengaluru Man Stops Woman in Shorts, Instructs Her to 'Follow Indian Rules'
- Watch: Thrilled Flight Crew Take Selfies with K Sivan, Passengers Cheer