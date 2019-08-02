Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Donald Trump to Announce EU Beef Trade Agreement: Report

US and European officials have sought to lay the groundwork for talks on a trade agreement but earlier faced an impasse over agriculture. European officials last month said trade talks had produced mixed results.

Reuters

Updated:August 2, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Donald Trump to Announce EU Beef Trade Agreement: Report
File photo of US president Donald Trump. (Image: REUTERS)
Loading...

Washington: US President Donald Trump will formally announce an agreement to open up European markets to more US beef exports, a person familiar with the deal told Reuters.

EU sources and diplomats in June said a deal had been reached to allow the United States a guaranteed share of a 45,000 tonne European Union quota for hormone-free beef.

Trump is scheduled to make an announcement at the White House at 1:45 pm (1745 GMT), according to a notice from the White House.

The president's daily schedule, issued late on Thursday night, gave no other details and representatives for the White House did not respond to a request for comment.

US and European officials have sought to lay the groundwork for talks on a trade agreement but earlier faced an impasse over agriculture. European officials last month said trade talks had produced mixed results.

An agreement on beef could however, ease tensions between the two sides, which are each other's largest trading partners.

The deal would not change the overall import volume and would also still need to be approved by the European parliament.

The Trump administration has been pursuing a host of new trade deals with Europe, China and others as part of the Republican president's "America First" agenda as he seeks a second term in office, but difficulties in securing final pacts have roiled global markets.

European stock on Friday were battered by Trump's latest salvo in his ongoing trade dispute with China after the US president vowed to impose further tariffs on Chinese imports.

Lingering issues also remain in other areas of US-EU trade, including import duties on industrial goods that Europe wants removed, as well as the threat of tariffs on European cars imported to the United States.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram